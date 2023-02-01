  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
continue reading below
» Home / Games / Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom (

2023

) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom

Infiltrate their criminal underworld, earn the Shelbys’ trust and prove you have what it takes to join the Peaky Blinders in The King’s Ransom, a dark VR action-adventure based on the epic gangster drama.

Updates

7 Nov, 2023
Peaky Blinders: Kings Ransom Out Now!

Acclaimed TV Series Steers into Gaming: Engage in Gang Warfare and Sicilian Politics in 1920s Birmingham
6 May, 2023
Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom DLC Roadmap Revealed
Maze Theory's immersive VR game set to release new missions, locations, and characters in upcoming free DLC.
1 Feb, 2023
Blind Your Way to Adventure with Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom
The Shelbys are Back, and This Time They're in VR: Launching in March 2023

Walkthrough for Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom

Stuck in Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom


Transparent PNG

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom - trailer 4

Transparent PNG

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom - trailer 3

Transparent PNG

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom - trailer 2

What our readers think of Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Maze Theory

Game Information

Platform Meta Quest 2, PC, PICO 4
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme War
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom by Maze Theory - Adventure Game

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Maze Theory. Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom.
Back to the top