  »   Home  /  Games  / Tales of the Mirror (2021) - Game details
Tales of the Mirror

Tales of the Mirror - Cover art

Tales of the Mirror centers on a gruesome murder in a small village on the beautiful Yangtze River. Taking the role of Peh Jun, players meet the mysterious woman Jin San-niang and are thrust into a world of intrigue and magic. Peh must uncover the truth before time runs out.

Updates

15 Aug, 2021
Tales of the Mirror breaks out on Windows, Mac and mobile devices
Murder mystery set during China's Ming Dynasty available now to download on Steam, the App Store and Google Play.

Walkthrough for Tales of the Mirror

Stuck in Tales of the Mirror, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Tales of the Mirror and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Tales of the Mirror trailer

Adventure Games by Cotton Game

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Touch
Gameplay Investigative, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Windows
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4590 CPU @3.3GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel GMA 950
DirectX: Version 9.0
Storage: 4 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-1070OF CPU @2.90GHz
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GTX 950
DirectX: Version 9.0
Storage: 4 GB available space


Mac OS X
MINIMUM:
OS: OS X 10.7
Processor: Intel
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Storage: 4 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: OS X 13.0
Processor: Intel
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Storage: 4 GB available space
CottonGame Co., Ltd.

Tales of the Mirror by Cotton Game - Adventure Game

