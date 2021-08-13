Tales of the Mirror
Cotton Game
Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
- Digital August 11, 2021 by Cotton Game
Tales of the Mirror centers on a gruesome murder in a small village on the beautiful Yangtze River. Taking the role of Peh Jun, players meet the mysterious woman Jin San-niang and are thrust into a world of intrigue and magic. Peh must uncover the truth before time runs out.
Tales of the Mirror breaks out on Windows, Mac and mobile devices
Murder mystery set during China's Ming Dynasty available now to download on Steam, the App Store and Google Play.
