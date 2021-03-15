  • Log In | Sign Up

Unfolded: Camellia Tales

Unfolded: Camellia Tales - Cover art

You follow the journey of Herman, a boy who lived through the most tragic times in the history of Jeju Island, South Korea. Explore the beautiful wilderness of Jeju Island and experience the coming-of-age story of Herman and his friends.

Free prologue available in which you can play the first chapter.

Updates

24 Mar, 2021
Unfolded: Camellia’s Tales fully revealed on Steam
Prologue also available for hand-drawn point-and-click island adventure set just before the Korean War.

Unfolded: Camellia Tales launch trailer

Unfolded: Camellia Tales story trailer

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama
Theme Coming of age, Historical, War
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 64 bit

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64 bit
Memory: 4 GB RAM
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 2 GB available space


Mac
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Mac OS X 10.15

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Mac OS X 11
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space

Unfolded: Camellia Tales by COSDOTS - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Unfolded: Camellia Tales is an adventure game, released in 2021 by COSDOTS. Unfolded: Camellia Tales has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Unfolded: Camellia Tales, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Unfolded: Camellia Tales.
