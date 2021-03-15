Unfolded: Camellia Tales
Developer:
COSDOTS
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital March 24, 2021 by COSDOTS
You follow the journey of Herman, a boy who lived through the most tragic times in the history of Jeju Island, South Korea. Explore the beautiful wilderness of Jeju Island and experience the coming-of-age story of Herman and his friends.
Free prologue available in which you can play the first chapter.
24 Mar, 2021Unfolded: Camellia’s Tales fully revealed on Steam
Prologue also available for hand-drawn point-and-click island adventure set just before the Korean War.
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 64 bit
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64 bit
Memory: 4 GB RAM
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 2 GB available space
Mac
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Mac OS X 10.15
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Mac OS X 11
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space