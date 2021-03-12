  • Log In | Sign Up

The Magnificent Trufflepigs

Magnificent Trufflepigs, The - Cover art

Adam, a sharp-witted but compassionate man, returns to his childhood village of Stanning. There he’ll help a woman named Beth on her mission to unearth a local treasure. As cracks begin to appear in Beth’s fairy tale plan for everything, you’ll delve into her history and discover all may not be as it seems. You’ll have to choose how Adam responds to Beth as she faces her demons.

Updates

2 Jun, 2021
The Magnificent Trufflepigs turns up on Steam

Firewatch-styled treasure hunt with a metal detector in English countryside available now for download on Windows PC.
11 Apr, 2021
First details unearthed for The Magnificent Trufflepigs
Firewatch-style 'romantic, metal-detecting' adventure coming to PC and Switch this summer.

Walkthrough for The Magnificent Trufflepigs

Stuck in The Magnificent Trufflepigs, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Magnificent Trufflepigs and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Magnificent Trufflepigs - Screenshot #1
'The Magnificent Trufflepigs - Screenshot #2
'The Magnificent Trufflepigs - Screenshot #3
'The Magnificent Trufflepigs - Screenshot #4
'The Magnificent Trufflepigs - Screenshot #5
The Magnificent Trufflepigs live-action trailer

The Magnificent Trufflepigs teaser

What our readers think of The Magnificent Trufflepigs

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Magnificent Trufflepigs yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Thunkd

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama
Theme Romance, Treasure Hunt
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3570 / AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 970 6GB / AMD Radeon™ RX 570 (or equivalent with 6 GB+ VRAM)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 15 GB available space
Sound Card: Yes
Additional Notes: Headphones recommended

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti 6GB / AMD Radeon™ RX 5600XT (or equivalent with 8 GB VRAM)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 20 GB available space
Sound Card: Yes
Additional Notes: Headphones recommended

