Paradise Lost

Paradise Lost - Cover art

A journey through five stages of grief, reflected in dialogues, interactions and environment, Paradise Lost is a non-linear narrative driven adventure game, with meaningful, kinesthetic interactions dynamically changing both the environment and the story you are experiencing. Your choices will gradually affect the game’s characters, but also its visual style, environment and sound effects.

Paradise Lost is available at:

Related Articles

Steam Game Festival - Summer 2020 Article

Demo round-up for Summer Steam Game Festival

There's plenty of adventuring on tap this week, but act now as these downloadable samplers are available only until June 22nd.

Read more Jun 16, 2020
Gamescom 2018 pic 2 Article

Gamescom 2018 round-up: Part 2

Our colleagues from Adventure Corner carry the torch through the second leg of our ongoing coverage from Germany.

Read more Sep 19, 2018

Updates

24 Mar, 2021
Paradise Lost located on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms

Postapocalyptic first-person mystery set in alternate-history WWII bunker available now for download on Steam, GOG, Humble and the PlayStation and Microsoft stores.
25 Feb, 2021
Story trailer points the way to Paradise Lost

First-person alternate-history adventure set in post-WWII bunker coming later this year to PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
10 Feb, 2021
Background trailer surfaces for Paradise Lost

First-person adventure set in alternate-history WWII bunker coming this year to PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
12 Nov, 2020
New gameplay footage uncovered for Paradise Lost

First-person postapocalyptic adventure set after alternative WWII coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One next year.
30 Aug, 2020
Paradise Lost trailer emerges from gamescom

Alternate WWII, postapocalyptic adventure in abandoned Nazi bunker coming to PC later this year.
22 May, 2020
New trailer found for Paradise Lost

Mystery adventure set in 'post-nuclear Polish wasteland' coming to PC later this year, with console versions to follow.

Walkthrough for Paradise Lost

Stuck in Paradise Lost, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Paradise Lost and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Paradise Lost story trailer

Adventure Games by Polyamorous

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Drama
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Paradise Lost by Polyamorous - Adventure Game

Paradise Lost is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Polyamorous. Paradise Lost has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Paradise Lost, meanwhile the community rating for Paradise Lost is Uneven.
