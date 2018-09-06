Paradise Lost
Developer:
Polyamorous
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital March 24, 2021 by Polyamorous
A journey through five stages of grief, reflected in dialogues, interactions and environment, Paradise Lost is a non-linear narrative driven adventure game, with meaningful, kinesthetic interactions dynamically changing both the environment and the story you are experiencing. Your choices will gradually affect the game’s characters, but also its visual style, environment and sound effects.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Game Information