Death off the Cuff – Remastered

They all stare at you expectantly, like children waiting for you to tell them a bedtime story. Who can blame them? You are, after all, Antoine Saint Germain, the great French detective. No criminal has ever been a match for you, and everybody is looking forward to a description of your brilliant deductions. There is just one small problem. One tiny detail that makes it different this time. A mere trifle, really. This time you have no idea who did it. An entire day of investigation has turned up nothing. No one even seems to have a proper motive. You are almost tempted to confess to the murder yourself. No big deal. Most of the time when you do this the murderer breaks down and confesses half way through your speech anyway. All you have to do is stall and wait for the guilty party to slip up. People love talking about themselves. If you wait long enough, they always end up revealing something you can use.

This is an expanded commercial version of the freeware game originally released in 2010.

Updates

18 Jan, 2021
Remastered Death off the Cuff makes scheduled release on Steam
Upgraded version of 2014 murder mystery text adventure available now for download on Windows PC.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective None
Control Click-and-drag (mouse), Keyboard
Gameplay Text adventure
Genre Mystery
Theme Whodunit
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Illustrated text
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Death off the Cuff – Remastered is an adventure game, released in 2021 by SiChris Productions. Death off the Cuff – Remastered has a Stylized art style and uses a Click-and-drag (mouse), Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Death off the Cuff – Remastered, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Death off the Cuff – Remastered.
