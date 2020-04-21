Sarawak
Developer:
Cowleyfornia Studios LLP
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC, Switch
Releases:
- Digital January 28, 2021 by Cowleyfornia Studios LLP
A university professor is found dead on the steps outside your hotel. The police arrest someone very close to you for his murder. The dead professor has left behind a web of secrets that you alone can unravel. Sarawak is a narrative adventure game that takes you from the dreaming spires of Oxford to the jungles of Borneo as you make interactive choices and solve puzzles in a story that blurs the boundaries between narrative games and conventional literature.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
