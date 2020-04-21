  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Sarawak (2021) - Game details

Sarawak

Sarawak - Cover art

A university professor is found dead on the steps outside your hotel. The police arrest someone very close to you for his murder. The dead professor has left behind a web of secrets that you alone can unravel. Sarawak is a narrative adventure game that takes you from the dreaming spires of Oxford to the jungles of Borneo as you make interactive choices and solve puzzles in a story that blurs the boundaries between narrative games and conventional literature.

Related Articles

The Big Adventure Event Article

Demo round-up from The Big Adventure Event

The genre is taking over Steam until January 25th, with loads of limited-time demos to check out first-hand.

Read more Jan 22, 2021

Updates

28 Jan, 2021
Adventure to be found in Sarawak for Windows, Mac and Linux

Choice-driven mystery adventure available now for download on Steam; coming this spring to Switch and mobile devices.
4 Jan, 2021
New trailer, launch date detected for Sarawak

Text-driven mystery adventure set in Oxford and Borneo coming to Windows, Mac and Linux on June 28th.
27 Apr, 2020
First clues to Sarawak uncovered
Text-based 'literary mystery game' coming to Windows, Mac and Linux in early 2021, with mobile versions to follow.

Walkthrough for Sarawak

Stuck in Sarawak, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Sarawak and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Sarawak - Screenshot #1
'Sarawak - Screenshot #2
'Sarawak - Screenshot #3
'Sarawak - Screenshot #4
'Sarawak - Screenshot #5
'Sarawak - Screenshot #6
'Sarawak - Screenshot #7
'Sarawak - Screenshot #8
'Sarawak - Screenshot #9
'Sarawak - Screenshot #10
'Sarawak - Screenshot #11
'Sarawak - Screenshot #12

Sarawak release date announcement trailer

Sarawak trailer

What our readers think of Sarawak

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Sarawak yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Cowleyfornia Studios LLP

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC, Switch
Perspective None
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Puzzle, Text adventure
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Illustrated text
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Sarawak by Cowleyfornia Studios LLP - Adventure Game

Sarawak is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Cowleyfornia Studios LLP. Sarawak has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Sarawak, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Sarawak.
Back to the top