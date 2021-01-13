Conspiracy!
Developer:
Tim Sheinman
Related Links
itch.io page
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital January 12, 2021 by Tim Sheinman
Conspiracy! takes you on a journey into the heart of the Deep State. Only you can figure out the hidden truth. Featuring dead geese, rigged voting machines, the Canadian metric system, 5G, hippie drug smugglers, fraudulent mattress companies and much more.
Updates
21 Jan, 2021Conspiracy! cracked open on Steam for Windows PC
Demo available for satirical single-screen investigative puzzle game on itch.io.
Walkthrough for Conspiracy!Stuck in Conspiracy!, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Conspiracy! and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Conspiracy! » View all screenshots (5)
What our readers think of Conspiracy!
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Conspiracy! yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 2.5 GHz Dual Core
Memory: 4 MB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760, AMD Radeon R9 270X, or better
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 100 MB available space
Sound Card: Windows-based sound card