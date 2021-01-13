  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Conspiracy! (2021) - Game details

Conspiracy!

Conspiracy! - Cover art

Conspiracy! takes you on a journey into the heart of the Deep State. Only you can figure out the hidden truth. Featuring dead geese, rigged voting machines, the Canadian metric system, 5G, hippie drug smugglers, fraudulent mattress companies and much more.

Updates

21 Jan, 2021
Conspiracy! cracked open on Steam for Windows PC
Demo available for satirical single-screen investigative puzzle game on itch.io.

Walkthrough for Conspiracy!

Stuck in Conspiracy!, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Conspiracy! and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Conspiracy! - Screenshot #1
'Conspiracy! - Screenshot #2
'Conspiracy! - Screenshot #3
'Conspiracy! - Screenshot #4
'Conspiracy! - Screenshot #5

Conspiracy! gameplay video

What our readers think of Conspiracy!

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Conspiracy! yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Tim Sheinman

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation, Investigative, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme Conspiracy
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 2.5 GHz Dual Core
Memory: 4 MB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760, AMD Radeon R9 270X, or better
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 100 MB available space
Sound Card: Windows-based sound card

Conspiracy! by Tim Sheinman - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Conspiracy! is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Tim Sheinman. Conspiracy! has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Conspiracy!, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Conspiracy!.
Back to the top