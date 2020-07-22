  • Log In | Sign Up

Alien Function

Alien Function - Cover art

For many years, Typhil has been working as a dirt regulator aboard this starship. After a series of strange occurrences, it becomes clear there is more to the ship than meets the eye. And Typhil himself may not be who he thinks he is. Typhil and his companions set out to unravel the many mysteries of this enigmatic starship, facing aliens, killer robots, and more on a quest for the truth about their mission, and their lives.

Updates

21 Jan, 2021
Alien Function now operational on Windows and Linux

Demo also available on Steam for third-person, point-and-click sci-fi sequel to trio of Sir Typhil fantasy adventures.
13 Aug, 2020
Alien Function on approach for 2020 release
Sci-fi installment of fantasy-themed Sir Typhil series unveiled for Windows and Linux.

Game Information

Platform Linux, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy
Theme Technological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 Service Pack 1 or higher
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz
Memory: 3 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTS 450+ with 1024MB+ VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: Direct X 11 sound device

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Alien Function is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Stand Off Software. Alien Function has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Alien Function, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Alien Function.
