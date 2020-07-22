Alien Function
Developer:
Stand Off Software
Platforms:
Linux, PC
Releases:
- Digital January 21, 2021 by Stand Off Software
For many years, Typhil has been working as a dirt regulator aboard this starship. After a series of strange occurrences, it becomes clear there is more to the ship than meets the eye. And Typhil himself may not be who he thinks he is. Typhil and his companions set out to unravel the many mysteries of this enigmatic starship, facing aliens, killer robots, and more on a quest for the truth about their mission, and their lives.
Updates
21 Jan, 2021Alien Function now operational on Windows and Linux
Demo also available on Steam for third-person, point-and-click sci-fi sequel to trio of Sir Typhil fantasy adventures.
13 Aug, 2020Alien Function on approach for 2020 release
Sci-fi installment of fantasy-themed Sir Typhil series unveiled for Windows and Linux.
Walkthrough for Alien FunctionStuck in Alien Function, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Alien Function and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Alien Function » View all screenshots (10)
What our readers think of Alien Function
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Alien Function yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 Service Pack 1 or higher
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz
Memory: 3 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTS 450+ with 1024MB+ VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: Direct X 11 sound device
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system