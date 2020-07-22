For many years, Typhil has been working as a dirt regulator aboard this starship. After a series of strange occurrences, it becomes clear there is more to the ship than meets the eye. And Typhil himself may not be who he thinks he is. Typhil and his companions set out to unravel the many mysteries of this enigmatic starship, facing aliens, killer robots, and more on a quest for the truth about their mission, and their lives.