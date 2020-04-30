Oniria Crimes
Developer:
cKolmos Games
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
- Digital December 3, 2020 by BadLand Publishing
Oniria Crimes is an investigation game that takes place in Oniria, the Land of Dreams. Help Detective Santos and Inspector Torres investigate crime scenes as part of the Rounders, a secret society that pursues crime in dreams.
Updates
Isometric voxel art mystery set in dream world available now for Windows, PS4 (PS5 compatible), Xbox One and Switch.
Complete version of voxel-based dream world mystery coming to PC and consoles on October 28th.
Voxel mystery adventure set in world of dreams coming to PC, consoles and mobile devices on October 28th.
Dream plane voxel adventure coming to PC, consoles and mobile devices in October.
Game Information