Oniria Crimes

Oniria Crimes - Cover art

Oniria Crimes is an investigation game that takes place in Oniria, the Land of Dreams. Help Detective Santos and Inspector Torres investigate crime scenes as part of the Rounders, a secret society that pursues crime in dreams.

Updates

3 Dec, 2020
Oniria Crimes reported on PC and consoles

Isometric voxel art mystery set in dream world available now for Windows, PS4 (PS5 compatible), Xbox One and Switch.
7 Oct, 2020
Demo further evidence of upcoming Oniria Crimes launch

Complete version of voxel-based dream world mystery coming to PC and consoles on October 28th.
13 Jul, 2020
New trailer detected for Oniria Crimes

Voxel mystery adventure set in world of dreams coming to PC, consoles and mobile devices on October 28th.
15 May, 2020
First details uncovered for Oniria Crimes
Dream plane voxel adventure coming to PC, consoles and mobile devices in October.

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Mixed
Control Gamepad, Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Investigative, Puzzle
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme Law enforcement, Noir
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

