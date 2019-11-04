  • Log In | Sign Up

Ladderhead

Ladderhead - Cover art

In this surreal narrative-focused roguelike text adventure, play as a man stuck in the same day who has to get to the top floor of an office building to find his loved one. Each floor is a perilous mystery to unravel. Each time you die the day resets.

AdventureX 2019 round-up: Part 2 Article

AdventureX 2019 round-up: Part 1

Like clockwork, dozens of narrative games descended on London, and we were there to tell you all about it.

Read more Nov 13, 2019

Updates

15 Dec, 2019
Ladderhead climbs out on PC and mobile devices

Surreal 'narrative-focused roguelite text adventure' available now for download on Steam, the App Store and Google Play.

Walkthrough for Ladderhead

Stuck in Ladderhead, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Ladderhead and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Ladderhead - Screenshot #1
'Ladderhead - Screenshot #2
'Ladderhead - Screenshot #3
'Ladderhead - Screenshot #4
'Ladderhead - Screenshot #5
'Ladderhead - Screenshot #6
'Ladderhead - Screenshot #7
'Ladderhead - Screenshot #8
'Ladderhead - Screenshot #9
'Ladderhead - Screenshot #10
'Ladderhead - Screenshot #11

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Text parser
Gameplay Text adventure
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme Romance
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Illustrated text
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10 (32-­bit or 64-­bit) | macOS 10.11 or later
Graphics: OpenGL 2.1 or higher

Ladderhead by Karolis Dikcius - Adventure Game

Ladderhead is an adventure game, released in 2019 by Karolis Dikcius. Ladderhead has a Stylized art style and uses a Text parser control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Ladderhead, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Ladderhead.