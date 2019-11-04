0 new post/s since your last visit
Ladderhead
Developer:
Karolis Dikcius
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital December 13, 2019 by Karolis Dikcius
In this surreal narrative-focused roguelike text adventure, play as a man stuck in the same day who has to get to the top floor of an office building to find his loved one. Each floor is a perilous mystery to unravel. Each time you die the day resets.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10 (32-bit or 64-bit) | macOS 10.11 or later
Graphics: OpenGL 2.1 or higher