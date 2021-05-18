Overboard!
Playing as Veronica Villensey, a West End starlet who pushed her husband overboard, you need to cover your tracks and pin the murder on someone else. Each NPC has their own agenda and they move around the ship as they please. As always in inkle’s games, every choice you make shapes the story… sometimes to Veronica’s benefit, other times not so much!
2 Jun, 2021Inkle goes Overboard! in surprise narrative adventure launch
80 Days-style murder mystery in which you're the culprit available now for Windows, Mac, Switch, and iOS devices.
