Overboard!

Overboard! - Cover art

Playing as Veronica Villensey, a West End starlet who pushed her husband overboard, you need to cover your tracks and pin the murder on someone else. Each NPC has their own agenda and they move around the ship as they please. As always in inkle’s games, every choice you make shapes the story… sometimes to Veronica’s benefit, other times not so much!

Updates

2 Jun, 2021
Inkle goes Overboard! in surprise narrative adventure launch

80 Days-style murder mystery in which you're the culprit available now for Windows, Mac, Switch, and iOS devices.

Walkthrough for Overboard!

Stuck in Overboard!, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Overboard! and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC, Switch
Perspective Mixed
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Text adventure
Genre Thriller
Theme Whodunit
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Illustrated text
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Overboard! is an adventure game, released in 2021 by inkle. Overboard! has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Overboard!, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Overboard!.
