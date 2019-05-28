  • Log In | Sign Up

The Complex

Complex, The - Cover art

After a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists find themselves in a locked-down laboratory with time, and air, running out. With choose-your-own-adventure style gameplay, your actions and your relationship with other characters will lead you to one of eight suspenseful endings.

Our Review

» Read the full review

Readers rating

4 1 5 0 The Complex

Very good

Average based on 1 rating
The Complex review Article

The Complex review

While its gameplay is decidedly simple, this choice-driven FMV thriller is a riveting interactive movie with impressive production values and replayability.

Review score - 4.5 Read the review » Apr 1, 2020

Updates

31 Mar, 2020
The Complex open for business on PC and consoles

Choice-driven interactive FMV thriller available now on Windows, Mac, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
17 Mar, 2020
Trio of pre-launch gameplay teasers for The Complex escape containment

Choice-driven interactive FMV thriller coming to Windows, Mac and consoles on March 31st.
6 Feb, 2020
New trailer creates exposure for The Complex’s upcoming launch date

Choice-driven interactive FMV thriller coming to Windows, Mac, PS4, Xbox One and Switch on March 31st.
30 May, 2019
The Complex set to open on PC and consoles early next year
First details, production photos unveiled for interactive FMV thriller with branching storylines.

What our readers think of The Complex

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Complex yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Good Gate Media

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Point-and-click
Gameplay Interactive movie
Genre Science Fiction, Thriller
Theme -
Graphic Style Photographic
Presentation Full motion video
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

