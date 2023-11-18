Zipp’s Café: Simulating Cozy Café Management With a Twist

Step into a world of coffee, cozy atmospheres, and criminal-turned-barista raccoons with the new game Zipp's Café. This unique café management simulation invites players to take on the role of the beloved Zipp, a raccoon with a past, as he ventures into the world of legal business and delicious coffee. With an intriguing narrative and calming lo-fi music, Zipp's Café offers a refreshing gaming experience where good company and great food are the orders of the day.

Zipp's Café is now available on Steam. The game offers an engaging mix of management simulation and narrative, echoing the vibes of classics like VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action and Coffee Talk. As Zipp, players will manage the day-to-day operations of their café, serving food and drinks to the colorful characters of Clawville. The game is estimated to offer 2 to 4 hours of gameplay, making it a perfect choice for a relaxing afternoon. Get a glimpse of what's in store with the game's trailer:

also serves as an introduction to the universe of Chicken Police, a point-and-click noir detective adventure. It offers players a chance to familiarize themselves with some key figures of the upcoming game by serving their favorite drinks and food. If you're interested in learning more about the intriguing citizens of Clawville or just want to enjoy a cozy café management experience, Zipp's Café is definitely worth checking out.