Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate - A time-travel adventure reloaded

Time travel enthusiasts, brace yourselves! Mighty Eyes has finally announced the release date for their much-anticipated game, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate. Mark your calendars for June 27, 2024, as this stunning remake of the award-winning game Wanderer will be available on PS VR2, Meta Quest, Pico, and Steam. Be sure to check out the latest trailer which unveils never-before-seen footage and exciting news about the Wanderer franchise:

In Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, players find themselves in the shoes of the hero, Asher Neumann, trapped in World War 2 Germany. Armed with a super soaker and the ability to time travel, Asher navigates a multitude of locations, collecting an eclectic arsenal of weapons and tools. From the snow-laden landscape surrounding Tesla’s laboratory in Wardenclyffe, New York, to a desolate Apollo landing site on the moon, and the ruined ancient Mayan city of Tikal, players are treated to breathtaking glimpses of the rich and visually stunning worlds that await them.

Mighty Eyes has also teased a surprise reveal about the future (or past) of Asher and his friends. Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate showcases the full potential of VR gaming, immersing players in beautiful worlds, thrusting them into exhilarating action, and challenging them with mind-bending puzzles. The game will retail for US$49.99, and PlayStation and Steam owners of the original Wanderer game will have the opportunity to purchase Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate for a limited time 20% off upgrade discount on their respective platforms.