Unveiling Sophia the Traveler: A Venetian Adventure

The Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2023 was packed with exciting reveals, but one that particularly caught our attention was the new trailer for the wholesome hidden object adventure, Sophia the Traveler. Developed by Memo Gogo and published by Thermite Games, this enchanting game takes players on a journey through a beautifully hand-painted representation of Venice.

The new trailer for Sophia the Traveler can be viewed here:

The game, which draws inspiration from the popular puzzle book series "Where’s Wally?", invites players to explore every corner of the screen, each one a canvas filled with a kaleidoscope of color and charm. The game features 10 distinct stages, each breathing life into this virtual Venice with over 1800 meticulously crafted character assets, more than 300 sets of character animations, and in excess of 100 sequence animations and sound effects.

Sophia the Traveler is set to release on Steam in 2024. Players will embark on a journey through intricate, hand-painted landscapes teeming with life and color. The game is developed by a loving couple who have never actually been to Venice in person, but managed to recreate the entire city based on travel books and Google map information. This unique development story adds another layer of intrigue to this charming game, and we're eager to see how it unfolds when it launches next year.