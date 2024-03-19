Unveiling Always in Mind: A coming-of-age gaming journey

In a heartwarming announcement, Inevitable Studios has revealed a new trailer for their upcoming story-rich adventure, Always in Mind. The trailer was premiered at The MIX + Kinda Funny Spring Game Showcase and provides an in-depth look at the journey players will undertake in this modern coming-of-age tale. For those eager to get a taste of the game, a playable demo is now available for download on Steam. You can check out the new trailer here:

Always in Mind introduces players to the world of 12-year-old Teddy, who finds himself navigating his own vast subconscious. Assisted by a virtual caregiver named “Proxy,” Teddy must escape his mind before the glitches that affect Proxy bring their shared adventure to an abrupt end. The game promises to delve into Teddy's family history through elaborate simulations and uncover Proxy's mysterious connection to the mother Teddy never knew. The game's narrative ambitiously tackles difficult topics, all while maintaining a perspective of hope.

Inevitable Studios, founded by industry veteran Cord Smith, known for his work with Compulsion Games, Square Enix, UBISOFT, and Sega, aims to create meaningful games with a global team. With Always in Mind, the studio hopes to bridge the gap between narrative and action, offering an emotional response that resonates with players even after they put the controller down.