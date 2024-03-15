Unraveling the mystery of Detective Dotson: A new Indian gaming gem

In a fresh announcement from independent game studio Masala Games, they have unveiled their debut title Detective Dotson. Based in Ahmedabad, India, and founded by Electronic Arts and Pixar alumni Shalin Shodhan, the studio is making strides with this beautifully animated mystery detective game set in India. The game is currently available for wishlist on Steam and will also be playable at GDC 2024.

Detective Dotson offers a stylised rendition of modern-day India, immersing players in the role of Dotson, a somewhat unwilling detective. The game is a testament to Masala Games' ambition to develop unique animated games that provide rich and immersive gameplay through simple experiences. A demo version of the game is currently available on Steam, providing a taste of the intriguing mystery that awaits in the full release. The gameplay trailer can be viewed here:

The demo has players exploring the enigmatic circumstances surrounding the death of Detective Dotson's father. Players will find themselves chasing criminals, hunting for clues, creating disguises, spying on foes, and recruiting team members. While the demo provides a glimpse of what to expect, the full release promises a more comprehensive gaming experience with additional episodes set to release later this year.

“Detective Dotson is our love letter to modern day India,” says Shalin Shodhan, Founder and CEO of Masala Games. “It’s inspired by Bollywood and Indian crime dramas like CID, complete with its own unique narrative. We hope you enjoy playing it as much as we did making it.” Developed in Unity, the game features controller support, an original OST made in collaboration with Indian Ocean’s Nikhil Rao, and is accessible on a wide range of PCs thanks to relatively low system requirements.