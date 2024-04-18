Unleashing the Horror: Cannibal Tales - Episode 1

Cannibal Tales - Episode 1 is a horror thriller visual novel penned by the late cult director Ruggero Deodato. This chilling narrative is a cannibalistic tale told over three episodes, challenging players to navigate a perilous journey where every decision carries a significant price and consequences. Will you manage to reach the end without losing your soul? Only your choices will tell.

In the inaugural episode of Cannibal Tales, you step into the shoes of a young, ambitious journalist looking to carve a successful career. Your primary objective is to secure an exclusive scoop that will secure you a partnership in your current newspaper. To achieve this, you must unravel the mystery of a young metropolitan cannibal survivor and understand why they were spared. However, this pursuit of truth will lead you down a path of dangerous repercussions. Your morality will be stretched thin as the line between right and wrong becomes increasingly nebulous. The question is, will you succumb to selfishness and personal ambition, or will you choose to do what's right?

Cannibal Tales promises an immersive visual novel experience, forcing players to confront complex choices and deal with the fallout of their actions. The game features a riveting storyline crafted by a master of global horror, allowing players to interact with multifaceted characters and uncover their darkest secrets. It boasts multiple branching paths leading to different endings, offering a dark world where cinematic aesthetics blend seamlessly with illustrative art. The game is further complemented by a captivating original soundtrack inspired by the works of John Carpenter.

Cannibal Tales - Episode 1 is now available on Steam, developed and published by Fantastico Studio. This Italian powerhouse was founded in 2019 by Andrea Valesini, Daniele Bianchini, and Carlo Iurino, and has since established a diverse portfolio with numerous critically acclaimed titles across all platforms.