To the Star: An Alice in Wonderland inspired survival adventure

The team at Covenant.dev is thrilled to announce the development of their upcoming title, To the Star. This unique survival adventure game draws its quirky charm from the beloved Alice in Wonderland, promising to be a truly community-driven experience where player input and creativity are integral to the game's progression.

To the Star is not your typical survival adventure game. It invites players into a surreal fantasy realm where they can craft bizarre objects in their 'Briefbase' dimension and combat incredible creatures to uncover the mystery of the fallen star. The game's unconventional setting and unique cooking system, which allows players to craft quirky dishes from a range of ingredients and either consume or toss them at enemies, set To the Star apart from other titles in the genre. C

One of the standout features of To the Star is its commitment to community engagement. Game Director Stan Just emphasizes the team's dedication to integrating player feedback into the development process. "We're keen on integrating player feedback and ideas into the project from the get-go. The earlier we start, the more we will be able to modify. We want to invite survival adventure players to co-create this game with us by engaging in feature discussions, regular surveys, AMAs, and more," says Just. This player-centric approach promises a dynamic gaming experience that evolves with its community's creative input.

To the Star supports single-player and co-op modes for up to four players, allowing for various gameplay experiences. The game also offers comprehensive mod support, encouraging players to customize their gaming experience further. To the Star is set to be a refreshing addition to the survival adventure genre with its whimsical universe, community-driven development, and innovative gameplay mechanics. You can follow the game's development and get it on Steam when it becomes available.