Tin Hearts: A Whimsical Adventure on PS VR2

The gaming industry is buzzing with the latest news from Wired Productions and developers Rogue Sun. They're thrilled to announce that the exclusive PS VR2 demo of their critically acclaimed puzzle adventure, Tin Hearts, is available to play today! This charming, award-winning puzzler that has received critical acclaim across PC and console platforms earlier this year is now making its mark in the VR world.

The Tin Hearts PS VR2 Demo features 6 of the 50+ levels of lemmings-like puzzles that artfully blend a tale of family, love, and compromise. Players are set to uncover whimsical inventions with unique abilities, providing a path of passage for the tin soldiers. From the attic, filled with an abundance of toys and inventions, to the inventor’s basement which is host to the heights of innovation and technology, the demo shares a glimpse of the immersive gameplay to come. The official trailer for the game can be viewed here:



Tin Hearts is the perfect game for the holiday season, providing a nostalgic and heartwarming adventure reminiscent of stepping into a toy store in the lead-up to Christmas. With features such as narrative depth, intricate puzzles, mechanical marvels, direct control, time manipulation, enchanting soundtrack, and the option to play in flat or VR mode, this game is sure to captivate players. Tin Hearts is out now on PC (Steam, GOG, EGS & Utomik), Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 & 5. The PCVR and PS VR2 versions are set to launch soon as a free update.