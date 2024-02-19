Times & Galaxy: A cosmic sitcom adventure

In a thrilling announcement, developer Copychaser Games and indie publisher Fellow Traveller have shared plans for the highly anticipated Times & Galaxy. This game, inspired by sci-fi and sitcoms, promises to deliver a unique blend of humor and heart, allowing players to immerse themselves in the everyday lives of space aliens. The game was initially announced for PC, and now it's been confirmed it will also be coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

The latest trailer for Times & Galaxy gives a glimpse into the intriguing world of the game. Players take on the role of a reporter, providing them with the perfect excuse to explore the vast solar system and interact with its quirky inhabitants. The game is set to be released in the second quarter of 2024, but eager fans will have the chance to try out the game much sooner.

Fellow Traveller has announced that signups for a closed beta on PC will be opening today, February 19th. The beta, which will feature roughly one third of the game, will go live to the public on February 26th and will run until March 11th. This is an exciting opportunity for players to get a sneak peek at the game and provide valuable feedback to the developers. Times & Galaxy is available for wishlisting on Steam, Xbox or PlayStation (Nintendo Switch coming soon).

Stay tuned for more updates on Times & Galaxy as we approach its launch date.