Shady Part of Me sees daylight on PC and consoles

In the real world, our shadows follow wherever we go. Not necessarily so in dream worlds, however, as is the case in Shady Part of Me, a newly released puzzle-platformer from indie developer Douze Dixièmes.

Players control two characters – or rather, two aspects of the same one. A "fearful and lonely" little girl has been "hiding in the shadows – quite literally – for as long as she can remember." But she's not alone in her "dreamlike world," as locked in there with her is her shadow, the "more confident version of herself." These two halves of the same whole have their own "respective goals and aspirations," but it's going to take the two of them working together to achieve the same ultimate objective: escape.

Presented in a charming painterly art style with voice-overs from Hannah Murray (Cassie Ainsworth from Skins and Gilly from Game of Thrones), Shady Part of Me consists of both a 3D plane representing the physical world and a 2D plane consisting of shadows. Each character is restricted solely to their own plane of existence in a game where "light and shadows shape your surroundings into challenging puzzles." In order to progress, you will constantly need to switch between them to "avoid dangers to either avatar – almost like a co-op game with yourself."

After largely lurking in the shadows itself until now, Shady Part of Me has fully emerged into the limelight with a release on Steam for PC, as well as the PlayStation Store for PS4, the Microsoft Store for Xbox One, and the Nintendo eShop for Switch.