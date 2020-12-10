  • Log In | Sign Up

Shady Part of Me

Shady Part of Me - Cover art

Shady Part of Me tells the story of a little girl, frightened by the light, and her shadow. Guide the little girl through dreamlike handmade environments, using her shadow to confront any dangers the little girl encounters on her journey through the world around her. Together, they try to get out of the dreamlike world in which they are locked.

Updates

12 Dec, 2020
Shady Part of Me sees daylight on PC and consoles
Dual-plane 2D/3D puzzle-platformer available now for download on Windows, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

Walkthrough for Shady Part of Me

Stuck in Shady Part of Me, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Shady Part of Me and wonder no more!

Shady Part of Me | Walkthrough Part 1/4

Shady Part of Me | Walkthrough Part 2/4

Shady Part of Me | Walkthrough Part 3/4

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Drama, Mystery
Theme Children, Team-up
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Dual Core
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GP 720 M
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Quad Core
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GTX 970
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 2 GB available space

Shady Part of Me by Douze Dixièmes - Adventure Game

Shady Part of Me is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Douze Dixièmes. Shady Part of Me has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Shady Part of Me, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Shady Part of Me.