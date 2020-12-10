Shady Part of Me
Developer:
Douze Dixièmes
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Releases:
- Digital December 11, 2020 by Focus Home Interactive
Shady Part of Me tells the story of a little girl, frightened by the light, and her shadow. Guide the little girl through dreamlike handmade environments, using her shadow to confront any dangers the little girl encounters on her journey through the world around her. Together, they try to get out of the dreamlike world in which they are locked.
Updates
12 Dec, 2020Shady Part of Me sees daylight on PC and consoles
Dual-plane 2D/3D puzzle-platformer available now for download on Windows, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Dual Core
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GP 720 M
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Quad Core
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GTX 970
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 2 GB available space