The Operator: Unraveling Cyber-Crime Mysteries

Bordeaux, France-based gaming studio, Bureau 81, is excited to announce the imminent release of their debut title, The Operator. Set to launch on July 22nd, this thrilling game promises to immerse players in a world of conspiracies and cyber-crime, inspired by the likes of the X-Files. Players are recruited into a government organisation called the FDI, tasked with hunting down a notorious cyber-criminal known as HAL.

The Operator is a narrative adventure game, where players will be assigned case files from FDI field agents. The game requires players to use cutting-edge software to investigate crimes and piece together clues. From the Video and Photo Analyzer and Citizen and Vehicle Database to the ChemScan and Notepad, players will need to utilize all the tools at their disposal. The game offers a complex web of information and evidence, filled with twists and turns. Players must follow the trail, no matter how unsettling, to unravel the mysterious narratives and bring fugitives, such as the FDI’s Most Wanted cyber-criminal HAL, to justice.

The Operator can be wishlisted on Steam and will officially launch on July 22nd. The game is expected to offer an intense 5-hour puzzle experience. Bureau 81, founded in 2023, is an indie game development studio committed to crafting unique and innovative gaming experiences, with The Operator embodying their dedication to immersive experiences that challenge convention.