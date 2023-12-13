The End is Nahual: A Surreal Puzzle Adventure Awaits

The End is Nahual: If I may say so is coming to PlayStation Network and Nintendo Switch! This surreal puzzle game promises to challenge your mind and perceptions as it blurs the line between reality and the fantastical. The game is already available on Steam.

The game is set in a world abandoned by gods and ravaged by nahuals. Your character, having skipped breakfast, is thrust into a series of puzzles and mini-games, all part of a larger destiny. The game's unique narrative delves into existential themes, asking players to contemplate their existence and the nature of reality - all while navigating dialogue boxes and inventory screens.

A colorful cast of characters further enriches the game's narrative. There's a witch on the run after a failed attempt to kill the nahual queen (a relatable predicament, according to the creators), a nahual princess named Sammael who has forsaken her original name for safety's sake, and Jacob, whose role remains a mystery. Whether you're a fan of surreal puzzles or philosophical ponderings, The End is Nahual: If I may say so, it promises a unique gaming experience.