Tell Me Your Story: A cozy puzzler set to launch

The cozy puzzler, Tell Me Your Story, is set to launch in late April, bringing players a short and sweet gaming experience, complete with an adorable dog character named Peanut. The game's release date was revealed alongside a captivating new trailer.

Developed by the indie developer RedDeer.Games, Tell Me Your Story is available on Steam and Nintendo Switch. The story revolves around a young girl named Amelia and her dog Peanut, who visit their grandmother Rose's house and discover artifacts that hint at a life filled with adventure. The game takes players on a storytelling journey through various locations, including the Amazon rainforest, the Yunnan province in China, and aboard the famous Orient Express.

Tell Me Your Story is a product of a small team of Polish developers who share a passion for cozy games and storytelling. Designed with all ages in mind, the game is presented in an interactive flipbook-style, offering a unique and immersive gaming experience. The game's narrative is enriched with elements of connection, adventure, and the magic of sharing life's joys with others.

Set to launch on April 26, 2024, Tell Me Your Story is priced at $10.99 USD. Players can wishlist the game on Steam and also have the opportunity to explore the game via its demo version.