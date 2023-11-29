Tell Me Your Story: A Cozy Puzzle Adventure Awaits

Indie game developer and publisher, RedDeer.Games, has made an exciting announcement about their latest project, a cozy puzzle game named Tell Me Your Story. The game, which is currently in development, promises a unique blend of familiar vibes and intuitive puzzles. Players can already add the game to their wishlist on Steam.

Tell Me Your Story transports players to grandma Rose's house, a place teeming with artifacts and souvenirs from across the globe. The game's protagonist, Amelia, arrives at her grandmother's cottage for the summer, anticipating a quiet vacation filled with knitting and gardening. However, she soon discovers that her grandmother's house is a gateway to an adventurous past. The game takes players on a journey through the tales and memories of a retired globetrotter, a facet of Amelia’s grandma that she had no idea about.

In Tell Me Your Story, players assist Amelia as she helps her grandmother with daily chores. The mundane tasks soon give way to a treasure trove of intriguing artifacts. These discoveries trigger a series of colorful memories and tales from Rose's adventurous past, taking players on a virtual tour of South America's rainforests, the Chinese province of Yunnan, and the track of the Orient Express' first route. The game features over 70 types of region-themed puzzles, separated into three chapters related to Rose's travels.

The game showcases eye-catching and cozy visuals that align seamlessly with the theme of uncovering one's family history. The tales are brought to life by Amelia's vivid imagination, which beautifully conveys the wordless game's story. Tell Me Your Story is slated for release on Steam and the Nintendo Switch in 2024, with the exact release date to be announced later. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new game, and don't forget to add it to your wishlist on Steam.