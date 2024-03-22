Tchia: A tropical gaming paradise unveiled

In the world of gaming, the highly anticipated Tchia has finally launched. Awaceb, the game's developer, is taking players on an adventure of self-discovery in a picturesque open world inspired by the tropical paradise of New Caledonia. In this physics-driven sandbox game, players can climb, glide, swim, and sail their boat around the beautiful islands, unlocking new abilities, making friends, and defeating foes.

Tchia's launch trailer provides a sneak peek into the vibrant and immersive world the developers have crafted. The trailer can be viewed here:

As seen in the trailer, the game's aesthetic takes inspiration from New Caledonia's rich and diverse landscape, resulting in a visually stunning experience for players.

To celebrate the game's launch, a 10% discount is being offered for the first week on Steam. This is a great opportunity for players to embark on this adventure at a discounted price. With its unique gameplay and visuals, Tchia promises to be a standout addition to any gaming library.