Tales From Candleforth: A Folk Horror Game of Puzzles

Prepare to cozy up in your favorite rocking chair as you embark on a unique puzzle-solving journey with the new folk horror adventure game, Tales From Candleforth. This immersive, point-and-click adventure is set to grace PC and consoles worldwide on April 30th, 2024, with the promise of an experience straight from the imaginations of Feardemic Games. You can catch a glimpse of what’s to come in the Date Reveal Trailer:

Tales From Candleforth is the first project from Under the Bed Games studio and has already received a warm reception at gaming events. It has been awarded 'Best Puzzle Game' at IndieDevDay 2023, 'Best Art' at Gamepolis 2022, and 'Game of the Year' at Indie Games Málaga 2023. These accolades speak volumes about the game's potential to captivate and challenge players.

The game is a collection of fairy tales that were written atop a forbidden book to hide its sinister contents. Years later, the dark text is bleeding out and intertwining with the tales, distorting the stories. We will follow Sarah, a 16-year-old girl running her family's apothecary. After her grandmother's mysterious disappearance, Sarah stumbles upon clues suggesting she might still be alive. As Sarah discovers new powers, the tale unfolds. Tales From Candleforth is set to launch on GOG, Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 30th, 2024. Mark your calendars and prepare for a chilling adventure!