Strange Horticulture: PlayStation’s New Bloom

Exciting news for puzzle game enthusiasts as Strange Horticulture is set to extend its roots to PlayStation consoles. The enigmatic and enchanting title from Iceberg Interactive and developer Bad Viking is due to make its PlayStation debut on February 23rd, 2024, bringing its unique blend of plant-based occult mysteries to a new platform.

Strange Horticulture allows players to immerse themselves in the captivating universe of Undermere, cultivating magic plants and unravelling the secrets of this enigmatic world. As a celebrated and IGF and MCV Develop Nominated occult plant shop mystery title, the game promises to offer PlayStation gamers a fresh and exciting experience that combines puzzle-solving with a rich narrative.

For a closer look at the game, check out the Steam page here.

Launching on PlayStation consoles with an SRP of $15.99/15.99€, Strange Horticulture is set to blossom this spring. The game's release is eagerly anticipated, and players are encouraged to mark February 23rd, 2024, in their calendars. Prepare to unlock the magic of Strange Horticulture and immerse yourself in the mysteries of Undermere.