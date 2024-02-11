Strange Horticulture: An enthralling mobile game on the Horizon

In an exciting development for mobile gaming enthusiasts, PID Games, Bad Vikings, and Iceberg Interactive have announced that their highly anticipated game, Strange Horticulture, will be released on iOS and Android platforms on March 26th.

To mark the announcement, the team has released a new trailer that provides a deeper glimpse into the game's captivating narrative. You can watch the trailer here:

The game is already available on Steam.

Strange Horticulture is a puzzle game that invites players to delve into the dark mysteries of Undermere. With its release date set for March 26th, 2024, and a price tag of $4.99. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the release date.