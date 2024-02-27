Strange Horticulture: A green thumb’s odyssey

In a delightful turn of events, the celebrated plant-based occult puzzle game Strange Horticulture is making its way to PlayStation consoles. The game, developed by Bad Viking and published by Iceberg Interactive, has previously garnered critical acclaim and nominations from the IGF and MCV Develop.

Strange Horticulture invites players to explore the enchanting world of Undermere, where they can cultivate magical plants and unravel the enigmatic secrets that shroud the universe. Originally launched on PC in January 2022, the game has received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Now, PlayStation users will get a chance to indulge in this unique title.

The expansion of Strange Horticulture doesn't stop at PlayStation. The game is also set to make its debut on mobile platforms on March 26th, 2024. This planned release will ensure that the acclaimed occult puzzle game extends its roots to all available platforms, bringing its captivating gameplay and mysterious narrative to an even wider audience.

Whether you're a dedicated PC gamer or prefer the convenience of mobile and console gaming, Strange Horticulture has something in store for you. For more information, visit the game's Steam page.