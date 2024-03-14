Sophia the Traveler: A virtual voyage to Venice

Step into the vibrant city of Venice without leaving your home with the upcoming release of Sophia the Traveler. The game, developed by Memo Gogo and published by Thermite Games, is set to arrive on Steam and Nintendo Switch on April 11. Players can look forward to a 10% launch discount. Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch version will be available from March 21.

Sophia the Traveler is an enchanting hand-painted hidden object game that takes you on a journey through the streets and canals of Venice. The developers, a passionate couple, meticulously recreated the city using travel books and Google maps despite never having visited Venice in person. Inspired by the beloved puzzle book series "Where's Wally?", Sophia the Traveler blends captivating hidden object gameplay with expansive in-game maps teeming with intricate details.

Available on Steam, players can explore 10 carefully designed stages, each brought to life by over 1800 unique character assets and more than 300 sets of dynamic animations. The game offers an incredibly immersive experience, with over 100 sequence animations and captivating sound effects. The challenge lies in the expansive stage maps, while players can marvel at the intricacies of over 100 European buildings, including 8 iconic Venetian landmarks.

"In crafting this game, we spent years virtually exploring every inch of Venice through Google Maps and travel books, just to accurately recreate this romantic city," shared Janalyn and Leo, devs of the Memo Gogo team. "And now, we can't wait to let Sophia the Traveler take all of our players to experience Venice's magic firsthand, even if they haven't had the chance to visit."