Sophia the Traveler: A delightful journey through Venice now available

The charming hidden object game Sophia the Traveler is now available on both Steam and Nintendo Switch, as announced by Time Developer Memo Gogo and publisher Thermite Games. The game, which is inspired by the classic puzzle book series "Where's Wally?", brings players on a delightful trip to Italy, where they can uncover hidden surprises. With a 10% launch discount, the game can be purchased at $8.99/€8.79. It offers support for eight different languages, including English, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain), Simplified & Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

Sophia the Traveler is an engaging adventure crafted by a loving couple who have never actually been to Venice in person, but managed to "rebuild" the entire city using travel books and Google maps. The game merges hidden object gameplay with expansive in-game maps brimming with captivating details. With over 1800 character assets and more than 300 sets of character animations, the world in Sophia the Traveler is teeming with life. The game features over 100 European buildings, including 8 of Venice's iconic landmarks. The game's Steam page also offers an 80-page full-color digital comic book that portrays Sophia's delightful journey to Italy.

Sophia the Traveler has a new trailer:

The game invites you to traverse through winding water alleyways of the City of Water, uncovering hidden secrets and quirky Easter eggs amidst the ancient buildings and bustling crowds. Prepare to explore a beautifully detailed world, featuring dynamic sequence animations and special effects, along with nearly 300 adorable sound effects to enhance your experience.