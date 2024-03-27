Sky of Tides: A glimpse

Sky of Tides, the upcoming sci-fi narrative game, has unveiled an exciting new gameplay trailer. The announcement was made during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase by indie publisher, ESDigital Games. The game, developed by Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc, is set in a technologically advanced universe on the brink of war and is set to be released later in 2024. The game will be available for PC via Steam, EGS, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch.

We're introduced to Rin, a character who must search for her missing father and heal the broken planet of Numen. The game offers a story-driven sci-fi adventure with RPG elements and the promise of a world to explore where players' choices shape their character. Fans can now download an action-packed PC demo from Steam and add the game to their Wishlists.

In addition to the game, ESDigital and Lofty Sky Entertainment have also revealed the production of Sky of Tides: Atla, a 5-part animated TV series. The series will delve deeper into the complex universe of Sky of Tides, following the journey of Atla, a teenager from the Ames Nation on Numen 9. Born into a power cult with her twin brother, Atla grapples with the responsibility of privilege and leadership. The series is set to be released in 2024 on soon-to-be-announced streaming channels. Fans can catch a glimpse of the upcoming series in the teaser trailer at the end of the new gameplay trailer: