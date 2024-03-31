Skaramazuzu: The countdown begins for IphiGames’ new adventure

IphiGames has announced that there's only one week left until the official launch of its much-awaited title, Skaramazuzu. Set to hit the virtual shelves on April 3rd, this intriguing 2D adventure game promises to take players on an unforgettable journey through a hand-drawn, black and white world teeming with mystery and unique storytelling twists. Get ready to immerse yourself in this captivating experience, which will be available on Steam.

Skaramazuzu is set to challenge players with a blend of life and death, dreams and shadows. The game's protagonist, Zuzu, an innocent soul summoned by the enigmatic Master, embarks on a quest of self-discovery and redemption. Alongside whimsical and unpredictable characters, players will solve puzzles and face trials to uncover the truth in this atmospheric world.

The game features over 20 interconnected locations, offering a fresh take on the classic story-driven adventure genre. With easy-to-master controls, an inventory system for collecting and utilizing items, and over 20 uniquely animated characters, Skaramazuzu ensures an engaging gaming experience. The distinct sound effects and a dark, original score further enhance the immersive journey, making every interaction in the game memorable. Stay tuned for the launch and get ready to dive into the world of Skaramazuzu!