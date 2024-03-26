SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky - A New Chapter Begins

Get ready, visual novel fans! The much-anticipated SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky is setting its course for a release on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. This standalone entry from the respected 'Memories Off' series promises a touching tale of grief, friendship, and mystery, set amidst a modern backdrop, 10 years after the original series.

The emotionally charged story follows protagonist Junya, who is grieving the loss of his brother. His life takes a turn when he encounters a mysterious girl who chillingly declares, ‘you should have been the one to die’. Haunted by his past, Junya finds solace in an extensive project: the renovation of a traditional Japanese manor house. The game offers a unique blend of mystery and drama, with Junya's past being unravelled as he refurbishes the manor.

SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky is a worthy successor to the renowned Memories Off series. The game features multiple character routes, allowing players to explore various relationships with the five heroines, Chihaya, Hinata, Chunyu, Yuriko, and Azusa. The game is brought to life by stunning character designs from acclaimed artist U35 and a captivating script by a team of writers whose credits include Steins;Gate 0, Fate/Zero, and the Atelier series. The game is fully voiced in Japanese, further enhancing the immersive experience.

PQube and Mages, the teams behind this poignant visual novel, are excited to bring SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky to players soon. Keep an eye on the Steam store for its release. This is one emotional journey that players won't want to miss!