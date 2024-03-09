Shadows Over Loathing: Collector’s Edition now available

The game developer Serenity Forge is excited to announce that the physical and collector's editions of Shadows Over Loathing are now available for purchase. This single-player comedy adventure/RPG, set in the prohibition era of the Loathing universe, offers a sprawling open world filled with danger, quests, and puzzles. Players can take on unique roles such as the athletic Pig Skinner, the cunning Cheese Wizard, or the hip Jazz Agent.

The Collector's Edition of Shadows Over Loathing, priced at $99.99, includes a physical copy of the game, a Collector's Edition Box, a glow-in-the-dark sticker sheet, a soundtrack download card, a microfiber mapkin (Map-Napkin), a postcard set, a modern compass, a 2.5D rubber tentacle keychain, a window sticker family, a coaster set, and a S.I.T. Freshman Disorientation Guide (Trifold Brochure). You can purchase it from the Serenity Forge Store.

Meanwhile, the Physical Edition of Shadows Over Loathing, available at a more budget-friendly $44.99, includes a physical copy of the game, a glow-in-the-dark sticker sheet, a soundtrack download card, and a microfiber mapkin. This edition can be purchased from the Serenity Forge Store as well. The game is available on Steam.

In other news, Serenity Forge also announced that the physical and collector's editions of A Space for the Unbound will be released on April 2nd. We'll keep you updated as news develops!