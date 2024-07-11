Shadows of Doubt: Physical Release Revealed

Fireshine Games has just revealed that their award-winning detective simulation game, Shadows of Doubt, will be getting a physical release for PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year. This announcement comes as great news for fans of the immersive crime-solving experience, providing them with a tangible copy of the game that has captivated many with its innovative gameplay.

Nominated for 'Most Innovative Gameplay' at the 2023 Steam Awards, Shadows of Doubt offers players the unique opportunity to step into the shoes of a private investigator in a fully simulated city. With each citizen having their own name, job, apartment, and daily routine, the city truly comes alive as players work to track down a serial killer. The game offers a variety of investigative tools and methods, allowing players to approach each case in their own way, making for a truly unique detective experience.

In Shadows of Doubt, players can scan fingerprints, browse call logs, read private emails, bribe citizens, check CCTV, pick locks, break down doors and sabotage security systems. With multiple ways to solve each case, players can truly become the detective they want to be. Pre-orders for the physical edition of the game are available today. The game is also available now on Steam Early Access.