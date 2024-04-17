Shadows of Doubt: Console debut and big update in sight

The award-winning detective sim Shadows of Doubt is set to make its console debut on PlayStation®5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S in 2024. The announcement comes from ColePowered Games and Fireshine Games, who are thrilled to bring this critically acclaimed game to a broader audience. Alongside the console announcement, a significant new content update for the PC version, ‘The Sharpshooter Assassin’, has been released.

The new update introduces a fresh type of killer for players to investigate. Players are tasked with hunting down a sniper in this new case type, offering thrilling gameplay and the chance to explore new points of interest, unlock new perks, and benefit from a range of quality of life improvements.

The Sharpshooter Assassin update also introduces two new buildings and allows players to investigate the Echelons, new gated communities situated high among the city’s skyscrapers. These areas, accessible only to VIPs, provide exciting new areas for players to explore. The update also brings 11 new player perks, including fast travel, instant status cures, and security clearances. Additional improvements include a new auto-travel feature, new conversations, new Steam features, an improved user interface, and reduced city generation times. Players can find the full list of content and improvements on Steam.

The combination of the console announcement and the Sharpshooter Assassin update is a testament to the ongoing development and success of Shadows of Doubt. Whether you're a seasoned detective or new to the game, these updates promise to deliver exciting new content and gameplay improvements.