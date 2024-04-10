Riven Remastered: The original team reunites

The original creative team of Riven has reunited after 27 years to work on an exciting remake of the iconic game. Co-founder and former composer of Cyan, Robyn Miller, has teamed up with Cyan Worlds once more, this time to breathe new life into the beloved Riven OST. Miller's return to the franchise after nearly three decades is marked by a fresh 4-movement piece of music that will be added to the game's already legendary soundtrack.

In 2022, Richard Vander Wende joined Cyan Worlds as the game director for the Riven remake. The return of Robyn Miller now brings together the original team behind Riven: The Sequel to Myst — Rand Miller, Robyn Miller, and Richard Vander Wende — for the first time in almost 30 years. To celebrate this momentous reunion, the trio has recorded a roundtable conversation, available on YouTube.

The Riven remake is set to launch later this year on Steam. Robyn Miller's newly composed music adds an extra layer of anticipation for fans. Part IV of Robyn's new composition is currently accessible on YouTube.

While Miller is focusing on the game's soundtrack, he will not be actively joining the Cyan Worlds team for game design. More details about the release platforms and availability for Riven's soundtrack will be announced at a later date.