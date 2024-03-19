Riven Reimagined: The classic adventure game returns

In a thrilling development for adventure game enthusiasts, the classic 1997 hit Riven: The Sequel to Myst is getting a total remake, and is set to be launched later this year. The developer behind the legendary Myst series, Cyan Worlds, has announced that this meticulous, from-the-ground-up remake of the historic puzzle adventure game is coming to both flatscreen and VR platforms.

The original creative team behind Riven has returned to work on the remake, promising to blend the intricate puzzle-solving experience of the original with cutting-edge technology to create incredible visuals, a fully explorable 3D world, and the optional ability to immerse yourself through VR platforms. The remake promises to be both a homage to the original game and a leap into the future of interactive storytelling. Check out the teaser trailer here:

Riven is considered one of the most influential games of the ‘90s, setting a new standard for storytelling and visual fidelity in video games. It captivated millions with its intricate characters, lush environments, and clever use of point-and-click navigation to explore highly detailed 3D worlds. Its success laid the groundwork for an entire genre of narrative-driven puzzle games, influences of which are still evident to this day. This modern remake seeks to both preserve and innovate upon the legacy of one of the most beloved adventure games of all time. The game is now available for wishlisting on Steam.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting release, as we await the return of this classic game, reimagined for a new era.