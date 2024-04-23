Rauniot: A post-apocalyptic adventure awaits

Rauniot, the post-apocalyptic point-and-click adventure game, is set to take players on a challenging journey to the North. Developed and published by Indie game developer Act Normal Games, the game is now available on Steam, GOG and Green Man Gaming. Providing a unique perspective through an isometric viewpoint, Rauniot presents a thrilling narrative set against the stunning yet mysterious backdrop of Northern Finland.

The game gives us a glimpse into a world pushed to its limits by a catastrophic natural disaster in 1975. The aftermath sees continents drowned by seas, widespread pollution due to nuclear power plant explosions, and a dwindling population of survivors. Amidst this bleak scenario, players will assume the role of Aino, a fortunate survivor who is part of a group. Trust is precarious but essential as the group seeks to find food, clean water, medical supplies, electricity, and knowledge to progress.

Rauniot boasts over 70 beautifully detailed scenes that players can explore. The control system is seamless and intuitive, offering a wide range of classic puzzles that vary in difficulty. Some puzzles can be solved in different ways and orders, adding to the game's replay value. The game also features a unique Finnish melancholic atmosphere, complete with authentic Finnish voiceovers. As players navigate through this post-apocalyptic world, they will have an informative notebook to keep track of their adventure. Will you be able to withstand the trials that Rauniot presents? Only time will tell.