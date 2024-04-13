Rauniot: A new dawn in post-apocalyptic gaming

The post-apocalyptic world is about to get even more immersive with the launch of Rauniot, an isometric point-and-click adventure by Finland-based Act Normal Games. With a gritty atmosphere and an array of intriguing puzzles, Rauniot is set to make its mark in the gaming community on 17th April. The game will be available on Steam with prices set at $17.99, £14.99 and €17.49.

Players can expect to be engrossed in the beautifully detailed scenery of Northern Finland that serves as the backdrop for the game's story. Rauniot boasts over 70 meticulously designed scenes, a seamless and intuitive control system, and a variety of classic puzzles that vary in difficulty. Some of these puzzles can be solved in different ways and in a different order, adding an interesting twist to the game. Unique to Rauniot is its Finnish melancholic atmosphere, further enhanced by authentic Finnish voiceovers.

To give players a glimpse of the world they will be diving into, Act Normal Games has released a trailer for Rauniot. You can watch the trailer here:

For more news and information about Act Normal Games and Rauniot, keep an eye on the game's Steam page.

Prepare to embark on an unforgettable adventure in the post-apocalyptic world of Rauniot this April 17th.