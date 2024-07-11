Puppet House: The Haunting debut

Puppet House is set to make its grand debut in 2024, with a unique blend of campy horror and challenging escape room elements. The game, promising a thrilling experience for players, offers an intriguing glimpse into a house haunted by a malevolent puppet.

The latest trailer for the game can be viewed below:

Puppet House unfolds in the sinister world of Field Town. As detective Rick, players are tasked with unraveling the mystery of local disappearances. All the clues lead to the old house of a deceased ventriloquist. A murderous puppet crosses your path, but will you be brave enough to follow the case?

The sense of unease is perfectly crafted, balanced with a touch of B-movie horror humor. The game is reminiscent of classic 80s and 90s horror movies and games, offering over-the-top scares and a creepy puppet antagonist that's as absurd as it is terrifying.

Puppet House challenges players with intricate puzzles and escape room elements in a haunted mansion and its surrounding estate. Players must solve brain-teasing riddles and unlock hidden passageways to progress, all while navigating the eerie atmosphere filled with campy horror humor.

The game features a soul-stealing puppet that relentlessly hunts trespassers, cleverly designed puzzles that reveal the mansion's dark secrets, and an evolving environment. It delivers a chilling atmosphere with haunting visuals and sound design.

Puppet House will be a single-player, horror puzzle-adventure game set to release in 2024, available for wishlisting on Steam. Be ready to immerse yourself in a world where horrors are carved from wood and survive the nightmare.