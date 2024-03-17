Puppet House: haunting survival game unveiled

The upcoming release of the horror survival game, Puppet House, has been announced and has already sparked interest among the gaming community. In this unsettling game, players will step into the shoes of Rick Evans, a photographer with a knack for exploring haunted, forsaken places. The game unfolds in the eerie, abandoned mansion of the late ventriloquist Peter Hill, where players are tasked with uncovering the dark secrets that lurk within its walls.

Puppet House is available for pre-order on Steam. The game promises to deliver a chilling experience with its atmospheric visuals and a storyline filled with disturbing reports about mysterious screams and disappearances linked to the property. As players delve deeper into the mansion's mysteries, they'll find that the truth is hidden within the mansion’s walls, and the answers to the puzzles hold the key to uncovering it.

The game features a series of intellectual challenges that players must overcome to unravel the mystery. Everything from mysterious notes to newspaper clippings will clue players into the horrifying truth of the mansion. However, the cursed power that has possessed the place will not make the task any easier. The estate is filled with dark secrets and terrifying locations that players must explore to uncover the truth. The game's unique selling points include the terrifying story of a ventriloquist and his puppet, many hidden riddles and puzzles, the chilling atmosphere, and climatic visuals.