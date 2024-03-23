Pre-orders for Sophia the Traveler open on Nintendo Switch

Developer Memo Gogo and publisher Thermite Games have announced pre-orders for their upcoming title, Sophia the Traveler, are now open on the Nintendo Switch. The game is priced at $8.99/€8.79, with an additional 10% launch discount.

Sophia the Traveler is a hand-painted hidden object adventure game that takes players on a whimsical journey through romantic Venice. The game features a unique art style and is filled with charming details. Players will join Sophia, Polly the parrot, and Mike the dog on their exciting cruise trip. You can get a glimpse of the game in the launch date reveal trailer:

Inspired by the renowned puzzle book series "Where's Wally?", Sophia the Traveler offers a captivating hidden object gameplay within vast in-game maps. The game boasts of over 1800 distinct character assets and over 300 sets of dynamic animations. Players can indulge in the enchanting hand-painted landscapes of Venice, spanning across 10 meticulously crafted stages.

Sophia the Traveler offers an immersive gaming experience with its detailed renditions of over 100 European buildings, including 8 iconic Venetian landmarks. The game supports English, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified & Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages at launch.

The game is set to launch on April 11, and you can pre-order it now on the Nintendo Switch here.

For more details, you can visit the game's Steam page.

About Memo Gogo: Memo Gogo is a team founded by a couple with years of experience in the gaming industry. After leaving a large gaming company, they created this team with the aim of creating wholesome games filled with love and joy.

About Thermite Games: Thermite Games is a publishing company behind hit titles such as Tales of the Neon Sea, The Bustling World, House of Legacy, Detained: Too Good for School, Teatopia, and more.