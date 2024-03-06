Paranormal Activity: DreadXP’s horrifying digital debut

In an exciting development, premier horror games publisher DreadXP, in collaboration with Paramount Game Studios, has announced the release of a new video game based on the popular Paranormal Activity franchise. The Paranormal Activity game, developed by the creators of viral hit The Mortuary Assistant, will bring the horror universe of Paranormal Activity to multiple gaming platforms in 2026.

The game will capture the franchise's unique found-footage style, offering horror enthusiasts an immersive and expanded storyline that delves deeper into the lore of the Paranormal Activity films. Brian Clarke, co-director and creative director at DreadXP and the developer behind the acclaimed The Mortuary Assistant, is spearheading the development of Paranormal Activity. The game will feature an innovative “Haunt System,” designed to dynamically modify the types and intensity of scares players will encounter based on their actions. Get a glimpse of the horror that awaits in the teaser here:

DreadXP producer Patrick Ewald expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Paramount Game Studios, saying, "The films are steeped in rich lore and creative scares, and under the stewardship of creative director Brian Clarke, DreadXP’s Paranormal Activity video game will honor those core tenets and offer horror fans one of our most terrifying games yet." Brian Clarke added that if players found The Mortuary Assistant scary, they should brace for an even more intense experience with Paranormal Activity.

The Paranormal Activity franchise has been a global horror phenomenon since its inception in 2007, redefining the “found footage” genre for a new generation and earning over $800 million at the worldwide box office. The Paranormal Activity video game is scheduled for release in 2026 across multiple platforms. Further details will be announced by DreadXP in the future. The game will be available on Steam.