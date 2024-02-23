Outcast - A New Beginning: A galactic adventure beckons

Outcast - A New Beginning is set to be an exciting addition to the realm of open-world science fantasy action-adventure games. Developed by THQ Nordic, the game invites players on a journey to the vibrant and colorful alien planet of Adelpha, a location filled with fascinating flora, fauna, remnants of ancient civilizations and captivating scenery. However, this seemingly perfect vacation spot is not all it seems, as our protagonist, ex-Navy SEAL Cutter Slade, must confront invading robot forces.

The game's latest trailer offers a concise overview of what to expect. You can view it here:

Additionally, a demo version of the game is available for players wanting a taste of the action before the game's official launch on March 15th, 2024. You can download the demo from Steam.

The digital pre-order for Outcast - A New Beginning is now open, with a 17% pre-order discount on PC and 15% on PlayStation and Xbox. The game also offers a Collector's Edition, the Adelpha Edition, which is also available for pre-order. This edition includes a high-detail 24 cm/ 9.5 inch Sai statue, an exclusive collector's steelbook, a game copy, a 3 audio CDs soundtrack with game music, and a hardcover artbook featuring over 50 pages of concept art from the game. The Adelpha Edition will be available from March 15th, 2024 at a retail price of € 199.99 / $ 199.99 / £ 179.99.

You can also check out a more detailed video on the Collector's Edition below: